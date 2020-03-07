A Las Vegas strip club by the name of Larry Flynt's Hustler Club released their very own coronavirus public service announcement. What originally began as a minimal outbreak in Wuhan, China has officially turned into a pandemic affecting people and countries across the globe. Italy and Iran were the first two countries outside of Asia to be massively affected by the disease and now, the life-threatening coronavirus has made its way to the United States. This past week, six new cases of the virus were confirmed in Los Angeles County in less than 24 hours causing officials to declare a state of emergency within the city. Now, one Las Vegas strip club is doing everything in their power to try and inform the masses about the disease. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

While strip clubs aren't particularly known for their cleanliness, Larry Flynt's Hustler Club has stepped up their game to ensure that their dancers and guests will be provided with a coronavirus-free strip club experience. According to TMZ, the Las Vegas-based gentlemen's club is taking extra precautions as they've hired a professional custodian company to sanitize the venue daily and hired additional janitors to clean the club on the spot throughout the night.

As for the video, the Larry Flynt's Hustler Club staff and its team of dancers put on a dancing display mimicking the act of thoroughly washing their hands. Not a single word was said until the end of the PSA as a dancer seductively says "wash your hands," into the camera.

While the dancing and face mask bikini are genuinely entertaining, this public service announcement isn't exactly educational. With that said, check out Larry Flynt's Hustler Club coronavirus PSA in the video provided below and continue to wash your hands for the sake of everyone's health.