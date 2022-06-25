Thursday was a huge moment for 21-year-old Scotty Pippen Jr., as the son of Larsa and six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen signed a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As TMZ Sports reports, the up-and-coming athlete went undrafted in the NBA's annual two-round selection event earlier this week, though he managed to ink an agreement with his own favourite team later that evening, along with Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal.

It's been said that the latter signed a contract allowing him to play for the Lakers' NBA Summer League squad, while the former got a more serious commitment, recruiting him not only for the summer season, but giving him a good shot at making it on the regular season team as well.

The young men haven't quite achieved the same accolades as their fathers, though O'Neal is a menace on the court at 6'10" and 225 pounds, while Pippen stands 6'3" and averaged 20.4 points per game during his final collegiate season.

In celebration of the good news, Scotty Jr. linked up with his parents (who finalized their divorce after three years back in January) and siblings to pop a few bottles and express their overwhelming emotions about the exciting news.

One snapshot shared to Larsa's Story shows the family patriarch crying as he embraced their oldest son along with Justin (21) and Preston (20).

The NBA Summer League kicks off next month in Las Vegas, spanning from July 7th to the 17th.

