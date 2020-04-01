Anyone familiar with the brilliant work of Larry David, known for bringing us the classic shows Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, can likely imagine how he might be reacting to this whole pandemic business. Especially given that some people have decided to ignore the recommended social distancing practices, a scenario that all but leaps off the page of a Curb screenplay. Given the dire state of affairs, the Governor of California has looked to the guiding hand of Larry David for assistance in getting through to those who aren't taking matters seriously as they should be.

"Obviously, somebody put me up to this, cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” he states, his wry cadence amusing even in times of crisis. "I basically want to address the idiots out there — you know who you are — you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing, you’re socializing too close, it’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you.”

"The problem is, you're passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity to stay in the house, sit on the couch, and watch TV," he reasons. "I don't know how you're passing that up. Maybe...cause you're not that bright. But here it is. Go home, watch TV. That's my advice to you." Who knew that Larry David would be the voice of reason? Do as the man says, and use the opportunity to catch up on some Curb while you're at it.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images