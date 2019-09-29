Amidst recent controversy, Landmark Theaters is banning customers from wearing masks or costumes for the opening of Joker next week. After 2012’s deadly mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado during a premiere of The Dark Knight Rises, many are concerned about potential violence during the newest film to feature the Joker. Landmark Theaters operates fifty theaters around the country. "I want customers to be comfortable in their surroundings," Landmark president-CEO Ted Mundorff told The Hollywood Reporter.

The potential dangers of the Joker film have been a talking point all week. The more popular AMC has banned masks, face painting, or face-coverings of any kind since the 2012 shooting and will be enforcing that rule strickly for the upcoming film as well. Los Angeles police told Variety that they would be raising security at theaters due to “public concerns and the historical significance associated with the premiere of Joker.” Gizmodo has reported that the US Army has warned service members to watch out for a mass shooting citing an FBI bulletin that warned the same.

Director Todd Philips has commented on the outrage, telling The Wrap, “I think it’s because outrage is a commodity. I think it’s something that has been a commodity for a while. What’s outstanding to me in this discourse in this movie is how easily the far left can sound like the far right when it suits their agenda. It’s really been eye-opening for me.”

Joker is in theaters on October 4th.