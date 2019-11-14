Lance Stephenson, aka Dragonfly Lance, seems to be thoroughly enjoying his time in China thus far, both on and off the court.

In September, the veteran swingman led the Liaoning Flying Leopards to victory in the 2019 East Asia Super League Terrific 12 Tournament, while earning MVP honors. As seen in the footage he posted on Thursday, Lance has also fully immersed himself in the Chinese culture while maintaining his milly rockin' roots.

Stephenson, 29, broke into the NBA in 2010 following one season with the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Indiana Pacers selected the Brooklyn-native with the 40th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, and he spent his first four seasons with the club. Since then, he has bounced around the league including stints with the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, the Pacers again, and the Lakers. Stephenson signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Liaoning Flying Leopards this past summer.

For his NBA career, Stephenson boasts averages of 8.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. His best statistical season came as a member of the Pacers in the 2013-14 season, where he posted 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 78 games.