Former pornstar Lana Rhoades is currently doing a podcast called "3 Girls 1 Kitchen" and throughout the podcast, she gives her take on dating, relationships, and everything she has dealt with in her life and the industry. She has also told various stories about her dating life, and recently, she came through with an interesting story that involves a very prominent player on the Brooklyn Nets.

As she explains, the player put her in a loge at the Barclays Center where she got to watch the game with some friends. After the game, the player took her on a date although as she explains, he brought a backup date just in case things went poorly. Perhaps the worst part, is that the player was completely disconnected from her and didn't even seem interested.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“We ended up leaving dinner, not because of that situation because at that point, you’re already friendzoned, I don’t give a fuck who you’re talking to, the date was really boring," Rhoades said. "I don’t want to be mean but me and this guy just didn’t click and I’m like what’s your favorite this, what’s your opinion on this, and he was just like, I don’t have opinions on anything, I don’t have favorite anythings, and he was serious and he wasn’t just saying that to shut down the conversation…he’s not spicy enough for me”

While Rhoades refused to admit who it was, she did say that the player's zodiac sign was a Libra. If you were to do some simple deduction, you would quickly realize that Kevin Durant is the only Libra on the Nets roster, which leaves him as the alleged culprit.

Had the conversation been about burner accounts, perhaps KD would have been a bit more interested.