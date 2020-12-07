Apparently, if adult film star Ms. London is to be believed, Lil Baby has been around and he's got quite the skills in the bedroom.

Telling all of her followers that she was about to reveal some secrets, Ms. London promised not to identify the "millionaire" who gave her the "best d*ck she's ever had" before doing just that, allowing everyone to read between the lines.

Ms. London, whose page is filled with explicit content, sent Twitter into a tizzy when she suggested that she was intimate with Lil Baby, claiming that he's the best lover she's ever had.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

"I'm legit about to talk sh*t all night," said the porn star. "The best d*ck I ever had came from a millionaire who didn't say more than two full sentences to me. He literally beat me to the mattress soon as I got in the room."

She then went on to go ahead and reveal the man's identity, despite saying she wouldn't do that.

"Not dropping no names, but Jayda not leaving this man ever," she added, bringing up the rapper's girlfriend Jayda Cheaves.

London is also allegedly claiming that Baby paid $16,000 for their one-night stand.

Of course, Lil Baby and Jayda have not confirmed any of these rumors, and they likely will not.

Do you think she's capping for clout or did this actually happen?