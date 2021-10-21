LaMelo Ball was the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Entry Draft and he eventually became the rookie of the year after a campaign that saw him dominate the court, all while offering some truly amazing highlights. Heading into this season, fans are expecting big things for LaMelo, and beyond this year, fans are hoping that he likes Charlotte enough to stay with the franchise long-term. The Hornets have had barely any playoff success throughout their history, and it could get frustrating fast.

Luckily for Hornets fans, Ball has a healthy mentality about being on a team that is on the rise. While speaking to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Melo made it clear that he is not a fan of super teams and that he wants to build with the franchise that picked him.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

“I feel like I still kind of got that mentality that they had back in the day. Even with the switching teams and stuff, they never used to do that. You go to one team, you stay there," Ball said. “You supposed to just go to a team and build from there—I feel like that’s how it should be. Especially when you like a high pick too, most likely going to a team that wasn’t as good, so you try to make them better. I feel like that’s the whole process right there.”

If you are a Hornets fan, this should be music to your ears. The youngest Ball brother is ready to commit to the franchise long-term, and after performances like last night's, you can't help but be excited about this.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

[Via]