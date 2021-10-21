Last night was big for LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets as it was their first game of the regular season. The match was against the Indiana Pacers and for many, it was an important game as it would allow the Hornets to set a ton for the season. With Ball winning rookie of the year in 2021, there are big expectations for his sophomore season, and if you were watching last night, you quickly came to the conclusion that Melo is not to be messed with.

After being down 23 points in the game, Melo helped mount a monstrous comeback as he put up 31 points, including some phenomenal three-point shots towards the end. The Hornets ended up winning by just one point, and it turned out to be all on the shoulders of Melo's heroics.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

After the game, Melo flexed a bit for the cameras as he took to Instagram with a photo of himself standing next to an all-yellow Lamborghini, all while wearing a yellow suit and black shirt. The fit went pretty hard and it was the perfect way to make a statement after finishing off what was an impressive comeback.

If Melo leads this Hornets squad to a playoff spot, then he will certainly be among some of the best point guards in the entire NBA. Hopefully, he's able to keep up this pace.