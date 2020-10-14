LaMelo Ball is on the brink of making his dream come true, projected to be chosen as a high lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Some scouts even have him going as the #1 overall draft pick.

With that said, it's been a major topic of conversation as he prepares to sign an exclusive sneaker and apparel deal. This summer, it was reported that Melo would end up signing with Puma Basketball and it seems that those who reported that would be correct.

This morning, the Ball Brother announced his official signing with the brand.

"NOT FROM HERE. IT’S UPP," wrote the hoops star on Instagram. "TIME TO OFFICIALLY JOIN THE PUMA WORLD."

He's clearly excited to join a team filled with young up-and-coming stars, including Deandre Ayton, Michael Porter Jr., and brand new NBA Champion Kyle Kuzma.

"Puma's been making waves since their comeback to basketball, not just on the court but for the culture," said Ball according to Complex. "They're doing big things and are the new wave of hoops."

View this post on Instagram NOT FROM HERE. @melo IS COMING FOR YOU @NBA A post shared by PUMA Basketball (@pumahoops) on Oct 14, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

He goes on to explain why his decision was so easy.

"Puma was a good fit because they tie basketball, music, and fashion so well together and will allow me to really bring my creative vision to life," added Ball. "I don't want to give too much away, but big things are coming. It's been fun working with the Puma Hoops design team and I'll just leave it at that."

Who's excited to see what sort of "big things" LaMelo and Puma have up their sleeve?