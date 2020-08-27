Heading into the NBA Draft, LaMelo Ball is expected to be a top-five pick. His talent was on full display while playing in the NBL and fans are excited to see what he can bring to an NBA court. Not to mention, Ball is already a huge name thanks to his brother Lonzo and his father LaVar, who are staples of basketball culture. Melo is considered to be the most talented Ball brother and if he can live up to the expectations, there is a good chance Melo goes on to have himself a great career.

All of the Ball brothers are signed to Roc Nation Sports and as part of this deal, LaVar noted that there could be a Big Baller Brand x Puma collab in the works. Well, now, it seems like this could be a reality as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball is signing an endorsement deal with Puma.

This is a massive move for the young star as he is now the first Ball brother to sign outside of BBB. However, this doesn't necessarily spell the end of the Big Baller Brand as it could always be a joint venture with Puma. However, for now, the details haven't been fully formed.

Stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring them to you.