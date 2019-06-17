During a recent appearance on the "People’s Party With Talib Kweli," former NBA star Lamar Odom shared some details about the advice Jay-Z once gave him, back when Odom was starting a record label.

According to Odom, he had a rapper he wanted to turn into a star, but Jay-Z cautioned him to invest in something other than music.

“He [Jay-Z] was just like ‘Yo, what’s up with you and this rap shit?’” “He was like ‘Nah homie, you should be doing what Magic is doing. Doing real estate or something,'”

Despite Jigga's advice, Odom went ahead with the label anyway because he wasn’t sure whether he could trust him at the time.

“And so I think I took it the wrong way,” Odom said with a laugh. “Like, these motherf*ers must be scared of me.” “I didn’t listen to big homie, but I wish I would,” Odom said. “Sometimes I think, what if I’d have listened to HOV’s advice.”

Odom also revealed some details about his health issues, including how he has suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks in his lifetime.

You can check out the full interview in the video embedded below. The Jay-Z discussion takes place at around the seven-minute mark.