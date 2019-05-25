Lamar Odom Afraid Of Being "Rejected" By Khloe Kardashian: Report

Earlier in the month, Lamar Odom professed his regrets over his cheating ways during the Khloe Kardashian marriage. He stated that he was less of a man back then, and deserving of his fate. Since issuing that statement, several other details have come to light concerning their crotchety arrangement.

According to an excerpt that is sure to be found within his upcoming memoir Darkness to Light, Khloe Kardashian once found him and his side chick buck necked in their home. By his own admission, the Kardashian monarch then proceeded to drop bows on the woman's head like there was no tomorrow.

David Becker/Getty Images

In light of those traumatic events, Lamar Odom is reluctant to reach out to his ex-wife, even though Hollywood Life is reporting that he "seriously misses" her, and would love to strike some kind dialogue if given the opportunity. The unknown informant claims that "rejection" is what's holding Odom from seeking a 2nd chance at friendship.

“Lamar has been telling those close to him that he truly misses Khloe,” the unknown source told Hollywood Life. “He thinks about her constantly and that break-up was such a hard thing for him. Lamar is considering now more than ever reaching out to her, but of course, he’s afraid he’ll get rejected by her. He thinks about her constantly and will always love her.”

Besides launching his memoir in the coming days, Lamar Odom is making his debut in Ice Cube's BIG3 circuit. North America's pre-eminent 3-on-3 basketball league starts up again this weekend in Michigan. Best of luck to Mr. Odom, on all fronts.

[Via]