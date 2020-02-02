Lamar Jackson is officially the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player.

According to ESPN, the Ravens' quarterback was awarded the honor on Saturday night unanimously, making him only the second unanimous selection in NFL history. Tom Brady did so in 2010. At 22-years-old (as of the end of the regular season), Jackson is also the third-youngest player to receive the MVP award.

"I'm still young," Jackson said during his speech. "I've still got a lot of work to do. I'm not really trying to dwell on what I just did. If I win a Super Bowl, you'll probably see a lot more emotion."

While Jackson has had to overcome a number of haters during his career, rather than dismissing them, he opted to turn his attention to those who believed in him: “I didn’t want to talk about that, the doubters, I wanted to talk about the ones who believed in me. They were there from the start. I want to thank all the coaches who ever coached me on this long journey. I want to thank my brother, my sisters and my teammates, they’re my brothers too as well. It’s a unit at the end of the day. It’s a business, but we’re family off the field.”

Jackson recorded 4,333 total yards and 43 touchdowns during the regular season to lead the Ravens to a 14-2 record on the year. He also set the single-season rushing record for a quarterback with 1,206 yards.

The Ravens lost to the Titans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.