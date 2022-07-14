On numerous occasions, analysts and fellow NFL players have criticized Lamar Jackson. While Jackson is a tremendous talent, some people out there believe he can't throw the football. One of these people is former Ravens player and current NASCAR ambassador, Bernard Pollard Jr. Pollard has been adamant that Jackson was a mistake for the Ravens, and he has been saying this ever since Jackson was drafted. In fact, Pollard recently said that superstar wide receivers would never want to play with a quarterback like Jackson.

Well, Jackson was paying attention to what Pollard was saying as he hit up the former Ravens' replies and said "You been cappin since I been playing for the ravens I never heard of you tbh my boy you got your Super Bowl cause of Ray Lewis and Ed Reed."

This eventually led to a full on Twitter war in which Jackson did not hold back. Jackson had been subjected to these criticisms for four years, and last night, he finally got his revenge as Pollard Jr. continued to taunt the Ravens QB. Lamar went on to roast Pollard's accomplishments and he even made sure to critique the man's college football highlight reel.

"Bra got a 6second college highlight you mad fr I wish I played against you," Jackson wrote. "I would’ve threw the ball to coach and ran straight at yo sorry ass BERNARD."

Eventually, Jackson was given even more ammunition as videos of Pollard dancing in the locker room began to go viral. This allowed for even more trolling, with Jackson saying "bra I respect my ogs who currently and also played back in the day but you? not ever. idk what you think this is lil bra and your side job was stripping ? Twitter need to take that blue check."

Of course, Jackson did not stop there as he commented on another video of Pollard, writing "bra I hate I even said anything to you lil bra if you was my son I would’ve pooty tanged yo ass for playing with me like this."

Needless to say, it was a bad night on Twitter for Pollard Jr. While some criticisms of Jackson might be valid, you better be sure you're self-aware before diving into the Twitter moshpit.