Lamar Jackson had numerous doubters when he entered the league last season. Many pundits thought he couldn't make it as a quarterback and would be better served by changing positions and becoming a running back or wide receiver instead. Despite these comments, Jackson persevered and has quickly become one of the best starting quarterbacks in the entire NFL. On Sunday night, Jackson further cemented himself by defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Ravens won't be playing any more games against the Pats this season but Jackson is already looking ahead to a potential postseason matchup. In a recent report, Jackson explained what it was like playing against Brady while also alluding to a pretty bold prediction.

Will Newton/Getty Images

“I know we’re going to see him again, so we’ve just got to prepare," Jackson said per NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman. “Like I said, I didn’t care who I was playing against, you know? Tom Brady, the G.O.A.T. of all G.O.A.T.s, six Super Bowls, 20 years doing it, the guy’s still playing like he’s a second-year player, a third-year player like he’s a young guy in the league and still you can’t take nothing from him. It was crazy.”

If you're a Ravens fan, you've got to love Jackson's confidence here. The team has a lot of work to do but if he continues this MVP pace, they will certainly be a Super Bowl contender.