One of the most legendary sports teams in the history of the world is the Los Angeles Lakers. While they started out in Minnesota, the Lakers eventually found their way to Los Angeles and immediately became one of the greatest franchises ever. They are tied with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships all time and they have a ton of incredible dynasties and eras to choose from.

With this in mind, it should be absolutely no surprise that the team is getting its very own 9-part docuseries on Hulu. This new series is being co-signed by Jeanie Buss, and the whole premise will take place following her father's purchase of the team in 1979.

Per Press Release:

"The series details the past four decades of the Lakers, and contains colorful and emotional new interviews from over 35 people within the organization, including the Buss family, legendary coaches Pat Riley and Phil Jackson, and NBA Hall of Famers Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and team captain Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among numerous other current and former players. Also featured are interviews with a range of high-profile fans and a treasure trove of archival footage featuring never-before-seen interviews with the Lakers late owner, Jerry Buss."

Post-1979 is when the Lakers truly had all of their success so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the documentary will mostly focus on that time period. In this docuseries, we will get to see the Kareem, Magic, Shaq, Kobe, and LeBron eras, which will certainly make for a truly incredible spectacle.

At this time, there is no release date for the docuseries although it should be coming to Hulu in 2022.

