Anthony Davis is one of the best players in the NBA when he is healthy although this year he has had quite a few struggles with the Lakers. His injury issues kept him out of the lineup for a while and even when he came back, he had some issues with efficiency. With LeBron James out, things have only gotten worse and now, the Lakers are in 7th in the Western Conference and will most likely have to partake in the play-in round which means they may not even make the playoffs.

Last night, the Lakers came through with a big win against the Phoenix Suns and it's a win that surely inspired some confidence in the team. After the match, Davis told ESPN that he is actually excited about the Lakers situation and that he wants to prove just how good this team is.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

“It’s been fun, to be honest,” Davis claimed. “We were a great team last year, and this is the first time since I’ve been here that we ran into a challenge. This is a different challenge for us.”

The Lakers have an opportunity to make a deep run in the playoffs if they stay healthy and as a lower seed, they could very well knock off one of the stronger teams early in the postseason, which would make their path easier in the deeper rounds. Regardless, it's going to be an interesting final stretch of the season.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

