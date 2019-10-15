Los Angeles Lakers rookie Zach Norvell Jr. caught the first body of his NBA career on Monday night, as he dropped fellow rookie Jordan Poole during the fourth quarter of L.A.'s 104-98 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

As seen in the footage embedded below, Norvell hit Poole with a right-to-left between the legs crossover that had the former Michigan Wolverines star on all fours. To top it off, Norvell absorbed the contact at the rim and finished strong for two of his game-high 22 points.

Norvell Jr., 21, played two seasons at Gonzaga before signing a two-way contract with the Lakers' G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. Last season with the Bulldogs, he averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

NBA teams are allowed to have up to two players under two-way contracts, which grants them eligibility to spend 45 days with their NBA team and the remainder of the season in the G League.

The Lakers will open the 2019-20 regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers when the new season officially tips off on October 22.