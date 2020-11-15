With NBA free agency set to begin on November 20th, there are already plenty of rumors being circulated in regard to some prominent players. One of the teams to watch throughout this cycle is the Toronto Raptors who will need to offer up a lot of cash if they want to keep players like Fred VanVleet and Serge Ibaka.

Ibaka just had one of the best years of his career and at 31 years old, he continues to be a player who can make massive contributions on a championship team. Many believe it would be almost impossible for the Raptors to hold on to Ibaka and according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Lakers are looking like a real contender for the star.

With Dwight Howard heading towards free agency, the Lakers could be in need of a big-man and if Ibaka has proven anything over the last few years, it's that he can play effectively on both sides of the ball. He has a championship pedigree and when placed on the Lakers roster, there is no denying he would be a tour de force.

Other reports suggest that the Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets will also be in contention for Ibaka. As it stands, the Lakers are already putting the pieces in place, especially after reports surfaced that they are looking to trade Danny Green for Dennis Schroder. This would effectively give the Lakers some space to maneuver in Free Agency, which is where Ibaka comes in.

