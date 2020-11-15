Since winning the NBA title last month, many have been wondering what the Los Angeles Lakers are going to do next. They have plenty of pieces they can trade in order to improve their team, and it seems like, despite their championship win, they aren't simply satisfied with what they already have. In fact, rumors have been ramping up over the last few weeks as the embargo on trades is expected to be lifted as of Monday at noon.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to make a move for Dennis Schroder of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He is a guard who can add a lot to that team, and if the Lakers were to acquire him, they would be privy to an instant upgrade. Based on Woj's reporting, the Lakers are set to offer up Danny Green as well as the 28th overall pick in the draft.

Green was a player who received a lot of criticism from fans this year although he was definitely a huge help to the team when it came to winning a title. Regardless, if this trade reporting holds, Green will be on his way to Oklahoma City where he will be part of a rebuilding franchise.

Stay tuned for updates in regard to this trade as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images