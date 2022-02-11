Just last year, everyone remembers the debacle with Dennis Schroder and the Los Angeles Lakers. Schroder turned down a huge contract with the team, as he felt like he was worth more. In the end, Schroder got screwed out of the perfect contract, which forced him to take a discount contract with the Boston Celtics.

On Thursday, Schroder was traded to the Houston Rockets, and as it turns out, there was another team interested in him. According to a report from The Athletic, the Lakers were thinking of getting Schroder back, as they want to bolster the point guard position. In fact, the Lakers are even considering a signing of Schroder, especially if he gets bought out by Houston.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Per The Athletic:

"The Lakers explored the possibility of trading for Schröder at the trade deadline, as The Athletic’s Bill Oram reported. While there remains some division internally among the Lakers’ decision-makers regarding Schröder after his uncomfortable departure last summer, there is interest in bringing him back as a backup point guard, according to league sources."

This would truly be a bizarre reunion, however, stranger things have happened in the past. The Lakers are a team that is desperate for anything to work right now, and with this report, their desperation is truly shining through.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

[Via]