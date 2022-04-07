This season was horrendous for the Los Angeles Lakers. They went into the season with a ton of veterans, three superstars, and some young players looking to ring chase. In the end, the Lakers were a complete disaster from start to finish, and no one took them very seriously. Sure, LeBron was incredible as he averaged over 30 points per game, however, this was not enough to win any ball games.

Now, the Lakers have some big decisions to make concerning their roster. It is likely they will part ways with Russell Westbrook, and they are also expected to retool the entire roster by making some small and subtle moves in other areas. Today, the Lakers got a jumpstart on that as they made a decision on Trevor Ariza.

Michael Owens/Getty Images

According to Shams Charania, Ariza will be waived by the Lakers. This will then create one roster spot which the Lakers will use to sign a young player coming up through the system. Needless to say, the Lakers are cutting ties with Ariza early, and they are hoping to develop some fresh talent heading into next season.

There are plenty of other big moves that the Lakers intend on making, although for now, those will have to wait for the Summer. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the NBA.