Just a couple of nights ago, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention. Despite having a roster fit to win an NBA title, the Lakers couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament, which is pretty abysmal. Now, LeBron and the Lakers are the laughing stock of the NBA, and there are plenty of people out there looking to take shots at the purple and gold.

One of those people is none other than Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. While appearing on 95.7 The Game radio, Kerr was speaking about the Warriors' potential lineups for the postseason. That's when he took a quick jab at LeBron, noting that he wouldn't have to worry about getting his players to guard him this year.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

“It’s a possibility (Poole as a starter). We gotta see where Steph is," Kerr said. "I think for sure we will (consider). I like that (Curry, Poole. and Klay Thompson together), you know when you get in the playoffs and you need to guard, name it, Paul George of LeBron, well, not this year. Sorry, I didn’t mean that, just a subtle jab.”

LeBron and the Warriors have had quite the rivalry over the years, and in 2022, it seems as though the Warriors still have the upper hand. Of course, if LeBron gets his way, perhaps he will be playing with Steph Curry on the Warriors someday.