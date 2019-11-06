The Chicago Bulls had no answer for LeBron James on Tuesday night at the United Center, despite Benny The Bull's best efforts to distract the Lakers' superstar with an enormous, dancing taco. LeBron's infatuation with Taco Tuesday has been well documented over the past few months but he was completely unfazed by the Bulls' mascot's antics during pre-game introductions - as seen in the video embedded below.

The last time the Lakers played on a Tuesday was on October 29, when LeBron took part in "Taco Tuesday" chants with the Lakers faithful at Staples Center.

Whether they're at home or on the road, LeBron can expect plenty of taco talk for each Tuesday game moving forward, including next week's game in Phoenix.

The four-time MVP owned the court on Taco Tuesday, as he notched his third consecutive triple-double with a game-high 30 points to go along with 11 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in L.A.'s 118-112 victory. According to ESPN, LeBron became the first player to post three consecutive triple-doubles for the Lakers since Magic Johnson had four in a row in 1987.

"It comes with team success for me," James said. "A triple-double means absolutely nothing to me if it's not in a win."

Up next for the Lakers a pair of home games, including a Friday night showdown with the Miami Heat (5-2) and a Sunday night matchup with the Toronto Raptors (4-2), followed by a road game in Phoenix on Taco Tuesday.