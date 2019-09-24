Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is reportedly ready to make the jump from Team Kobe to Team Clyde.

The 24-year old sneaker free agent has reportedly received a lucrative deal from Puma, and the New York Times' Marc Stein reports that Nike will not be exercising their ability to match the offer sheet.

Kuzma has been rocking Nikes since entering the league in 2017 and he was recently featured as part of Undefeated's Nike Kobe 4 Protro collection, which honored other "Team Kobe" guys such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan.

If Kuz does indeed sign with Puma, he'll join a stable of young stars that includes this year's third overall draft pick RJ Barrett, as well as Kevin Knox, DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. Puma also has a number of vets on their roster, including DeMarcus Cousins, Terry Rozier and Danny Green.

The brand recently introduced their brand new basketball sneaker, the Puma Clyde Hardwood, which nods to the original Puma Clyde sneakers that Walt "Clyde" Frazier wore on the court during the '70s.

The kicks, priced at $120, will make its retail debut on October 18 in a trio of white-based colorways including White/Black, White/Green and White/Pink.