Puma Basketball has officially announced their newest on-court sneaker - the Puma Clyde Hardwood.

The revived brand introduced the new silhouette last night in New York City with help from the New York Knicks' Puma ambassadors past and present, including rookie RJ Barrett, second-year forward Kevin Knox, and legend Walt "Clyde" Frazier.

As a nod to the original Puma Clyde sneakers that Frazier wore on the court in the 70s, the Clyde Hardwood pulls design cues from the OG model with a "lifestyle-first" inspired construction that can be worn both on and off the court.

The Clyde Hardwood, priced at $120, will make its retail debut on October 18 in a trio of white-based colorways include White/Black, White/Green and White/Pink. Of course, PUMA athletes such as Barrett and Knox, as well as DeAndre Ayton, Terry Rozier, Danny Green, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. and others will also have special edition PEs ready for the start of the NBA season.

Check out some additional images of the Puma Clyde Hardwood below.