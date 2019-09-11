Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is reportedly on the verge of joining Puma's ever-growing NBA roster ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Kuzma, who has been repping for Nike, specifically Team Kobe, is currently a free agent in the sneaker world, although it is believed that an official announcement with Puma is on the horizon. The New York Times' Marc Stein reports that the two sides are "closing in" on a deal.

As mentioned, Kuzma has been rocking Nikes since entering the league in 2017 and he was recently featured as part of Undefeated's Nike Kobe 4 Protro collection, which honored other "Team Kobe" guys such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, Devin Booker and DeMar DeRozan.

If Kuz does indeed sign with Puma, he'll join a stable of young stars that includes this year's third overall draft pick RJ Barrett, as well as Kevin Knox, DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III, Michael Porter Jr. Puma also has a number of vets on their roster, including DeMarcus Cousins, Terry Rozier and Danny Green.

According to ESPN's Nick DePaula, talks are still ongoing and Nike will have 10 days to match any offer sheet that Kuzma signs.