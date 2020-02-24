The Los Angeles Lakers will be holding 'A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant' today, February 24th (2/24), as a nod to the numbers worn by both Gigi and Kobe. Those in attendance at Staples Center will receive a special edition t-shirt and program, both featuring memorable photos taken of the Laker legend and his daughter.

Tickets for today's event were priced at $224 each, two for $224 and $24.02 each, with all proceeds donated to the newly named Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. According to ESPN, more than 80,000 people entered for the chance to purchase tickets but the arena can only hold roughly 20,000. Among those 20,000 will be plenty of Laker legends including Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, as well as current NBA stars such as Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Although The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant will not be shown on any video screens outside Staples Center, the event will air live on local tv stations starting at 10am local time (1pm ET). Live streams of 'A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant' can also be found on CNN's website, NBA TV, CBS All Access, and ESPN's social media platforms.