Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late, great Laker legend Kobe Bryant, has today announced that the Bryant's Mamba Sports Foundation has officially been renamed the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, because "there is no #24 without #2." Vanessa revealed the name change and the foundation's new logo in an instagram post, during which she once again thanked their family, friends and fans for all of the support.

Vanessa writes:

"Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape. #Mamba #Mambacita #wings"

The NBA will honor both No. 24 and No. 2 during the All Star Game in Chicago this weekend, as every player on Team LeBron will wear GiGi's #2, while Team Giannis will rep Kobe's #24. The format of the 2020 All Star Game has also been altered as a further tribute to the Black Mamba. Click here for more details on how the scoring will work in Sunday's game.