The JaVale McGee experience was on full display today in Shanghai.

In his 19 minutes of action off the bench, the Lakers center snatched 10 rebounds and swatted five shots, while adding six points and three steals to his stat sheet. He also notched his first "Shaqtin' A Fool" moment of the season, as he led a fastbreak straight to no where.

The Lakers started Dwight Howard at center for their first pre-season game against the Brooklyn Nets, along with Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Rajon Rondo. Howard finished with five points and eight rebounds in his 18 minutes on the floor.

Earlier this month, head coach Frank Vogel spoke highly of both of his veteran centers

"Our centers have really impressed me," Vogel said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "Both Dwight and JaVale." "JaVale's performing at a really high level," Vogel continued. "Dwight Howard has been all business since he came in this time around. We're asking our whole group to have a seriousness about ourselves. He's been an all-business type of guy. It's really helped us to be focused and working on the task at hand."

The Lakers are scheduled to face the Nets again in Shanghai this Saturday, although nothing is guaranteed given the NBA's current relationship with China. They'll kick off the 2019-20 regular season on October 22, as they go up against the new-look Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center.