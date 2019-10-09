The NBA is currently at odds with China as a result of a tweet from Houston Rockets general manager, Daryl Morey.

Morey showed support of the Hong Kong protests earlier this week and nearly all of the NBA's Chinese partners have cut ties with the league since then. Needless to say, the NBA Cares events in Shanghai have been cancelled and the two Lakers vs Nets games scheduled to take place in China are now in jeopardy of being cancelled as well.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the NBA-China issues earlier this week, but he declined to offer any comment.

“Actually I don’t,” Kerr said when asked if he has thoughts on the controversy. “It’s a really bizarre international story. A lot of us don’t know what to make of it. It’s something I’m reading about like everybody is, but I’m not gonna comment further.”

Kerr, who has been open about his issues with President Trump, received some backlash for failing to support the pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, Trump blasted Kerr, describing him as "a little boy who was so scared."

