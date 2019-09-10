Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard recently paid a visit to Venice Beach to get in a light workout with professional dunker, Chris Staples, and both put on a show for the crowd that gathered to watch.

As seen in the photos and videos captured at the event, the 33-year old veteran appears to be in tremendous shape.

Howard, who will be wearing number 39 for the Lakers in the upcoming season, reached a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the team last month, following DeMarcus Cousins' devastating ACL injury. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Howard was 25 pounds lighter when he worked out for the Lakers last month, and the recent footage from Venice Beach seems to confirm that he's in some of the best shape of his career.

Howard spent just one season with the Lakers in 2012-13, when he averaged 17.1 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game while being selected to the All-Star team.

He left the team in order to join the Houston Rockets that summer and has bounced around the league since then, including a nine-game stint with the Washington Wizards last season. Prior to that, he appeared in 81 games for the Charlotte Hornets, where he posted 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per night.