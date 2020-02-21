DeMarcus Cousins has not yet stepped on the court as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers as he recovers from a torn ACL in his left knee, but he is progressing toward a return to action and what better time than during the NBA playoffs? In his appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Cousins envisioned the possibility of joining LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Lakers make a run at the NBA title.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

In discussing his potential debut with the Lakers during the playoffs, Boogie describes:

"We got a big team. It's going to be some bump, for sure. We got so many guys with different abilities. I mean, I can spot up. Bron [LeBron James] is going to draw everybody whenever he decides to move. I'm pretty confident I can knock down the shot. We got shooters all over the floor. I mean, I can playmake. Like, it's pick your poison."

Cousins, 29, averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30 regular season games for the Golden State Warriors a season ago and signed with the Lakers as a free agent over the summer. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL during an August pickup game and has been sidelined ever since.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel insists the two-time All Star is "a long way away" from making his Lakers debut, but the team is still leaving the door open for his return as the post-season approaches. Check out some clips from Cousins' appearance on the "All the Smoke" podcast below.