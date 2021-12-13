Ben Simmons is currently in the midst of a divorce from the Philadelphia 76ers, and the only resolution right now is a trade. The Sixers have been hard at work looking for a trade partner, and while they haven't found one, it appears as though they have plenty of suitors coming out of the woodwork. Trade talks are beginning to ramp up, and fans in Philly are eager to see what kind of proposals are laid out over the coming weeks.

In a new report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was revealed that there are some high profile teams who are looking into Simmons right now. For instance, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are two teams who have expressed some interest. The Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Cleveland Cavaliers have also been putting feelers out.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Per Charania:

"The 76ers are ramping up their efforts to spark multi-team trade scenarios to move Simmons, sources said, and a fresh pool of teams has emerged as potential destinations. The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers are among the teams interested in Simmons, sources said, although it’s unclear how much traction Philadelphia truly has on any move."

At this point, it doesn't seem like the Sixers are close to a deal, however, it is good to see that Simmons is gaining interest. The sooner he leaves, the better, as the Sixers just want to move on with their lives at this point.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the NBA world.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

