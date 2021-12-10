Ben Simmons is one of the best players in the league when he is at his most confident. Unfortunately, that has not been the case for Simmons in the playoffs. After playing terribly against the Atlanta Hawks back in May, Simmons has become enemy number one in Philadelphia, and now, he wants off of the team. Simmons is refusing to suit up for any games, and the Sixers are looking for ways to get rid of him. Of course, a trade is the easiest way to do that, however, they have had a hard time finding a trade suitor.

The Sixers want a lot for Simmons, and rightfully so. Unfortunately, his trade value has diminished substantially, and teams aren't willing to pay a hefty price. With that in mind, it's easy to see how the Sixers have hung on to Simmons for so long.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

In a new report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it was revealed that trade talks concerning Simmons have actually hit new strides. Numerous players are now eligible to be traded, and teams are jumping into the fold to see if they can make a deal with the Sixers. It is unknown who these teams are, however, as Wojnarowski explains, the Sixers are getting more offers than ever before.

This is certainly good news for the Sixers fanbase, who have been anxiously awaiting a trade for months. Whether or not a trade actually happens, remains to be seen.