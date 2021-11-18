Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have been in the midst of a bitter divorce and no side seems to be winning their cause. The Sixers want to keep Simmons on board while the Australian superstar has simply had enough of the franchise. With the team continuing to fine him, Simmons is looking for a way out, however, it's just not working out right now.

While Simmons has already requested a trade in the past, it would appear as though he is reiterating his intentions to leave the franchise. In a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, despite optimism that Simmons would stay, it is now being said that in the last few days, Simmons has asked for a trade, yet again.

Per Amick:

“Yet when I checked in to update the state of affairs five days later, the message a source with knowledge of Simmons’ status shared was significantly less hopeful. As it stands, I don’t see a return happening anytime soon — if ever. What’s more, a source with knowledge of the talks between the Sixers and Simmons’ representatives indicated he’s reiterated his strong desire to be traded in recent days.”

The Sixers want a huge haul for Simmons and at this point, teams just aren't willing to make it happen. Having said that, it could be a very long time before this entire situation gets resolved.

