Kanye West's Adidas Yeezy sneakers have proven to be a popular canvas for sneaker customizers, ranging from the primeknit Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 up to the Yeezy Boost 700. Considering Kanye's consistent use of neutral tones, many of the Yeezy sneakers provide an opportunity to create an entirely new look by simply injecting some vibrant colors onto the silhouette.

Adding to the ever-growing line of colorful Yeezy customs is this purple and gold Los Angeles Lakers-inspired Yeezy Boost 700 designed by @HuyCustoms.

The Lakers Yeezy Boost 700 isn't nearly as wild as the exotic "KAWS" Yeezy Boost 700 colorway that surfaced last year, but the purple and gold scheme certainly stands out from Kanye's creations. In addition to this Lake Show design, @HuyCustoms is also responsible for the "Dior" Yeezy Boost 700 that recently caused a bit of a stir with the label.

Check out some additional shots of the Lakers-inspired Yeezy 700s below and click here to see some more of his Yeezy customs.