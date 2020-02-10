Jordan Brand and Dior's forthcoming "Air Dior" capsule collection has sparked a wave of similarly styled custom sneakers, most notably a special edition version of Kanye's Adidas Yeezy Boost 700. Unfortunately it appears as though Dior wasn't thrilled with having their design ripped.

According to sneaker source @SoleDebrief, well-known customizer @HuyCustoms had his account suspended at Dior's request after he shared photos of his Dior x Yeezy 700 concept. The kicks in question look to be a modified colorway of the "Analog" Yeezy Boost 700, featuring updated hits of grey throughout the upper along with the Dior detailing, just as it appears on Jordan Brand's official collab.

Take a look at the detailed images in the IG post embedded below.

Dior's official Jordan Brand collection is slated to launch in April, and will include a limited edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, an Air Jordan 1 Low, and a plethora of luxurious apparel pieces and accessories. Click here for more details on the "Air Dior" capsule collection and let us know what you think of the Yeezy 700 custom in the comments.