Kyrie Irving was one of the biggest free-agent signings of the summer especially when you consider how he was picked up alongside Kevin Durant. Once KD comes back from his Achilles injury, the Nets will be a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference and fans are excited to see how it will all play out. Irving was supposed to hold it down this season although earlier in November, he was hit with the injury bug and hasn't been back since. Kyrie only got to play 11 games with the Nets before being diagnosed with a right shoulder problem. It's been over a month and he still hasn't been cleared for contact.

In a report from Brandon Robinson of heavy.com, it was revealed that Irving could miss another two to three weeks with thanks to this nagging issue. If this is the case, the Nets will have to wait until 2020 to see Kyrie back on the court.

Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Ever since Irving's injury, the Nets have been able to string together a few wins and currently sit at a record of 16-3. They are now 7th in the Eastern Conference and have a real opportunity to make a splash in the playoffs should the team get some chemistry going. If KD were to come back, the Nets would certainly be in the driver's seat.