It appears as though Nike's annual "Be True" collection, which releases in celebration of PRIDE month, will consist of a colorful Nike Kyrie 5 this year.

Kyrie Irving shared a preview of the special edition "Be True" colorway on instagram, revealing a sneaker with six Nike swooshes decked out in the colors of the rainbow. Nike has not yet announced release details for the "Be True" Kyrie 5, but we expect to learn more information in the very near future as other sneakers in the collection are set to release this month.

In addition to the vibrant Kyrie 5, Nike also has plans to release colorful renditions of the Air Max 90, Air Max 270, Air Max 720, Pegasus 35 Turbo, Tailwind, and more, according to Sneaker News.

Check out the Kyrie 5 "Be True" teaser below, and stay tuned for the official photos.