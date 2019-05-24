Nike's annual "BE TRUE" collection, which releases in celebration of PRIDE month, will consist of a colorful Nike Air Max 720 this year.

As seen in the latest on-foot photos shared by Titolo, the Air Max 720 comes equipped with a rainbow gradient that spans from a red toe to a violet heel with "BE TRUE" branding on the tab and Gilbert Baker's signature on the bulbous Air Max unit.

Nike Air Max 720 Be True/Titolo

Nike has not yet announced release details for the 2019 BE TRUE collection but you can expect the kicks to release throughout the month of June. In addition to the vibrant Air Max 720, Nike also has plans to release colorful renditions of the Air Max 90, Pegasus 35 Turbo, Tailwind, and more, according to Sneaker News.

Scroll down for some more on-foot shots and stay tuned for official release details.

Nike Air Max 720 Be True/Titolo

Nike Air Max 720 Be True/Titolo

Nike Air Max 720 Be True/Titolo

Nike Air Max 720 Be True/Titolo

Nike Air Max 720 Be True/Titolo

Nike Air Max 720 Be True/Titolo