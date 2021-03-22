Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the NBA right now and he has been having himself a great season with the Brooklyn Nets. At this juncture, the Nets are second in the Eastern Conference and almost every single pundit has them going to the NBA Finals to represent the East. With James Harden, Kyrie, and Kevin Durant at the helm, this team is legit and for these past few weeks, Irving has acted as the anchor keeping the team together.

According to Shams Charania, Irving will actually be taking a leave of absence from the Nets, as he will be dealing with some family issues. The road-trip is set to last just three games, which means James Harden will have to handle things on his own, especially with Kevin Durant dealing with an injury.

Irving has been criticized in the past for his absences although it is important to mention that one of his absences had to do with his mental health, which should always come before the game of basketball. Not to mention, in times likes this, being around family is more important than ever before, and Kyrie should be allowed to take these absences whenever he sees fit.

James Harden is more than capable of picking up the slack, and we're sure the Nets will be motivated for some wins ahead of this road-trip.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images