Kyrie Irving has always been known as a player who marches to the beat of his own drum. If Kyrie isn't happy with something, he is going to call it out and move on exceptionally quick. For instance, Kyrie missed numerous games this past season as he wanted to focus on his mental health. This was something that some fans weren't happy about, although Kyrie didn't care. He did what was best for him, and in the long run, it was what was best for him.

More recently, Kyrie called out Nike for their design of the Nike Kyrie 8. Irving says he had absolutely no say in the design of the shoe and that he was very disappointed with how Nike was conducting itself. At this point, his status with the brand is up in the air, and it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Elsa/Getty Images

Now, Kyrie could be well on his way to yet another change, this time involving his agent. According to Jordan Schultz of ESPN, Kyrie is gearing up to fire Roc Nation. The NBA superstar signed with Roc Nation back in 2019, right before he signed his big contract with the Brooklyn Nets. With his player option coming up after this next season, it seems as though Kyrie is looking for a change that could very well determine the trajectory of his future.

This might not sound like a big deal on the surface, however, it could have huge implications for the Brooklyn Nets. Stay tuned to HNHH as we continue to bring you updates from around the NBA.