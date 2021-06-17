Kyrie Irving has been dating Marlene Wilkerson for a while now and while the couple has mostly kept their relationship private, there are certain things they haven't been able to hide. For instance, Wilkerson has her very own YouTube channel kind The Find Guru and she currently has over 772,000 subscribers. This past week, Wilkerson made her first post in a while called "Our Pregnancy Journey," which is an 11-minute video in which Wilkerson and Irving can be seen preparing for the birth of their first child together.

The video is quite intimate as the two showcase some of the behind-the-scenes moments of their relationship. At the end of the video, Irving and Wilkerson welcome their child in a bathtub, where Kyrie helps soothe the baby's cries. It is revealed that they had a son, although they don't reveal the date of birth or the name of the child.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for NYX Professional Makeup

At the end of the video, we get a “dedication to indigenous women to reclaim their bodies and heal our lineage through sacred natural birth. May you find your way to that inner knowing. May we educate, empower, and assist each other through the sacred journey of becoming and being a mother.”

This is Kyrie's second child, and we congratulate him and Wilkerson on this wonderful moment in both of their lives.