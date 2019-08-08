Kyrie Irving's Nike signature line is among the best on the market right now, and fans of the Kyries are surely eagerly awaiting the reveal of his new on-court sneaker. Of course, there are still some Nike Kyrie 5s in the pipeline - most notably the highly anticipated SpongeBob pack - but it's about that time to start looking ahead to what's next.

The Nike Kyrie 6 has surfaced on instagram in the last few weeks, but we now have our best look yet, courtesy of the man himself. Irving recently gave his new signature sneaker a test run on the hardwood, giving fans the first on-foot look of the upcoming Nike Kyrie 6.

The sneakers seem similar to the Nike Kyrie 4, although it comes equipped with a midfoot strap akin to the Kyrie 2. The midsole also looks to feature Zoom turbo in the forefoot, which was first used on the Kyrie 5. Overall, the silhouette actually bears a slight resemblance to the Nike Air Yeezy 2.

Check out some additional images of the Kyrie 6 below, while we await the official reveal.