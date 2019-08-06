Nike and Kyrie Irving will finally launch the much anticipated SpongeBob SquarePants sneaker collab this Saturday, August 10.

The collection consist of five character-specific sneakers inspired by SpongeBob, his sidekick Patrick Starr, his grumpy neighbor, Squidward, the energetic, astronaut squirrel Sandy Cheeks, and the boss of the Krusty Krab, Mr. Krabs.

Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob/Nike

The SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward colorways all come to life in the shape of the Nike Kyrie 5, while Sandy's and Mr. Krab's colorways adorn the Nike Kyrie Low 2. Each of the Kyrie 5s come equipped with Nickelodeon branding on the tongue shroud with "NIKE" text on the heel inspired by the show title's font.

Additionally, it is now being reported that the SpongeBob and Patrick Kyrie 5s will be available in sizes for the whole fam, as seen in the latest batch of photos embedded below. Again, all of the Kyrie x SpongeBob sneakers will be available globally on August 10. The Kyrie 5s will retail for $130, while the Kyrie Low 2s check in at $110.