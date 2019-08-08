Kyrie Irving was one of the biggest and best players available during free agency and the Brooklyn Nets were able to get him. It was almost a done deal that he would be leaving the Boston Celtics and teaming up with Kevin Durant. In the end, the Nets seemed like the most logical destination especially since Irving used to live pretty close to there. Irving will have to play a full year without KD since he is nursing a ruptured Achilles injury. Having said that, Irving knows he needs to establish chemistry with the team early on and has already been spotted working out with Nets players like Caris Levert.

According to reporter Anthony Puccio, Irving has been organizing workouts with numerous Nets players who have been in and out of Los Angeles over the past week or so. Irving was criticized while on the Celtics for having a lack of leadership skills and for not creating an environment conducive to team chemistry. With these latest workouts, it seems as though Irving is making strides in the right direction and looking to be the best teammate possible in Brooklyn.

Once KD gets back, they will be automatic title contenders and Irving certainly wants to hold that down in the meantime.