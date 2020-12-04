Over the years, Kyrie Irving has proven himself to be an alternative thinker. The superstar point guard always takes to social media with some interesting philosophical takes and at times, he has tried to claim that the earth is actually flat. His antics have certainly made him an easy target for NBA and the media, although he's always vowed to be unapologetically himself. Irving has specifically had his run-ins with the media, who he claims continues to take him out of context.

As a way to fight back against the media, Kyrie decided to do things a little differently this year during the Brooklyn Nets' media day. Instead of speaking to the media directly, Irving decided to issue a statement in which he outlines what his goals are for this season and how he's excited to alongside his teammates again.

Per Kyrie:

“COVID-19 has impacted us all in many ways, so I pray for the safety and health of our communities domestically and abroad. I am truly excited for the season to start and I am also praying that everyone remains safe and healthy throughout this journey. Instead of speaking to the media today, I am issuing this statement to ensure that my message is conveyed properly. I am committed to show up to work everyday, ready to have fun, compete, perform, and win championships alongside my teammates and colleagues in the Nets organization. My goal this season is to let my work on and off the court speak for itself. Life hit differently this year and it requires us, it requires me, to move differently. So, this is the beginning of that change.”

This season should be a big one for Kyrie and the Nets as they will be getting Kevin Durant back. Irving and Durant are looking to sweep the Eastern Conference and they have a great chance to do so. If Kyrie truly meant the words in his statement, then the Nets won't have any issues in their 2021 campaign.

