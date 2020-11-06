If you are a fan of Kevin Durant and by extension, the Brooklyn Nets, then this past season wasn't exactly one to watch. Of course, Durant injured himself in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors and it just so happened to be an Achilles injury. As a result, Durant needed to get surgery and he has been trying to recover for over a year now. For the past few months, reports and videos have surfaced of KD which showcase him at his best. Some truly feel like he won't skip a beat upon his return and now, a couple more players are giving credence to this.

On Gilbert Arenas' podcast, the former NBA star sat down with Washington Wizards player John Wall where they discussed just how great Durant has been during his training sessions. The two have been able to play against KD in these sessions and as they both explained in the clip below, KD is back and there is no doubt about it.

Wall knows exactly what it's like to have to recover from an Achilles injury, so his co-sign of Durant is telling of what is to come here. KD has been adamant that he plans to return as his old self and now, there is a real chance it happens.

Alongside Kyrie Irving, the Nets are expected to be real championship contenders next season and if KD is back to his old self, there is no reason why this Nets team shouldn't go far.

Al Bello/Getty Images